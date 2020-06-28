All apartments in Scottsdale
25807 N 104TH Way
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

25807 N 104TH Way

25807 North 104th Way · No Longer Available
Location

25807 North 104th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Troon Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
New lease avail immediately, on 2nd fairway of Troon Country Club in prestigious gated Troon Fairways. Listed as an unfurnished lease but could also be available as a furnished rental (for $7,500 per month). 3 bedroom + Office & 4 1/2 baths is immaculate with MAGNIFICENT VIEWS. 3,600+ sq/ft is open & bright with split floor plan, views from every room. Newer appliances (gas) in large entertaining kitchen which opens to family room. Spacious master bedroom, expansive master closet & relaxing master bath w/ jetted tub, separate shower & his/her vanities. The 2 other bedrooms each have their own private bathroom. This home has a separate office/den, separate pool bath & separate powder room. Large laundry room with washer and dryer included, tons of storage with 2 pantries & oversized 3 car garage. Heated diving pool with expansive eastern facing back yard w/ MAGNIFICENT views of Troon Mountain. Minimum 6 month rental period per HOA. Landlord pays for pool and landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25807 N 104TH Way have any available units?
25807 N 104TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 25807 N 104TH Way have?
Some of 25807 N 104TH Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25807 N 104TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
25807 N 104TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25807 N 104TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 25807 N 104TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 25807 N 104TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 25807 N 104TH Way offers parking.
Does 25807 N 104TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25807 N 104TH Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25807 N 104TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 25807 N 104TH Way has a pool.
Does 25807 N 104TH Way have accessible units?
No, 25807 N 104TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 25807 N 104TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25807 N 104TH Way has units with dishwashers.
