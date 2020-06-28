25807 N 104TH Way

Amenities

New lease avail immediately, on 2nd fairway of Troon Country Club in prestigious gated Troon Fairways. Listed as an unfurnished lease but could also be available as a furnished rental (for $7,500 per month). 3 bedroom + Office & 4 1/2 baths is immaculate with MAGNIFICENT VIEWS. 3,600+ sq/ft is open & bright with split floor plan, views from every room. Newer appliances (gas) in large entertaining kitchen which opens to family room. Spacious master bedroom, expansive master closet & relaxing master bath w/ jetted tub, separate shower & his/her vanities. The 2 other bedrooms each have their own private bathroom. This home has a separate office/den, separate pool bath & separate powder room. Large laundry room with washer and dryer included, tons of storage with 2 pantries & oversized 3 car garage. Heated diving pool with expansive eastern facing back yard w/ MAGNIFICENT views of Troon Mountain. Minimum 6 month rental period per HOA. Landlord pays for pool and landscaping.