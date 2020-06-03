Rent Calculator
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
24649 N 75th Way
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:45 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
24649 N 75th Way
24649 North 75th Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
24649 North 75th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Pinnacle Reserve
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great home with 3 bedrooms, or den, 2 bathrooms, open floor plan, covered patio. Spacious backyard great for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24649 N 75th Way have any available units?
24649 N 75th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 24649 N 75th Way have?
Some of 24649 N 75th Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 24649 N 75th Way currently offering any rent specials?
24649 N 75th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24649 N 75th Way pet-friendly?
No, 24649 N 75th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 24649 N 75th Way offer parking?
No, 24649 N 75th Way does not offer parking.
Does 24649 N 75th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24649 N 75th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24649 N 75th Way have a pool?
No, 24649 N 75th Way does not have a pool.
Does 24649 N 75th Way have accessible units?
No, 24649 N 75th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 24649 N 75th Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24649 N 75th Way has units with dishwashers.
