24200 N ALMA SCHOOL Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

NORTH SCOTTSDALE RENTAL IN GATED COMMUNITY MOVE IN READY. CUSTOM 4 BDRM/2.5 BATH/3-CAR GARAGE WITH PRIVATE POOL AND SPECTACULAR PANORAMIC VIEWS. SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE LOCATED ON MAIN FLOOR. LOWER LEVEL WITH LAUNDRY, GARAGE, BATH AND SECONDARY BEDRMS WHICH OPEN TO PATIO AND POOL. SOARING CEILINGS AND CLASSIC LUXURY AMENITIES THROUGHOUT. TRAVERTINE TILE, NEW CARPET. MULTIPLE BALCONIES FOR INCREDIBLE VIEWS OF CITY LIGHTS AND MAJESTIC MOUNTAINS FROM EVERY WINDOW. MASTER SUITE FEATURES FIREPLACE, ROMAN JETTED TUB, WALK-IN SHOWER AND LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET. RESORT STYLE BACKYARD W/ COVERED PATIO, DIVING POOL W/WATERFALL, BUILT-IN BBQ BAR AND FIREPLACE. FULL POOL AND LANDSCAPE SERVICE INCLUDED. ENJOY THE PRIVACY AND SERENITY THAT DESERT LIVING OFFERS WITH SHOPPING AND FINE DINING CLOSE BY.