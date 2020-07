Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Central Scottsdale Townhome in a meticulously maintained community close to Old Town Scottsdale. 2 bedroom one bathroom. Tile in hallways, kitchen and bathroom. Carpet in bedrooms. Bathroom updated. Kitchen newly repainted with washer and dryer in the unit. Master bedroom and great room open onto rear private patio. Conveniently located near ASU, Fashion Square Mall, Tempe Marketplace, 101 freeway, Sky Harbor Airport, restaurants, shopping and public transportation.