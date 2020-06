Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage

UNFURNISHED & AVAILABLE NOW! MOVE IN READY!! Home has been cleaned and sanitized!! Welcome Home to this Luxury Townhome in North Scottsdale! This was ''THE MODEL'' and is Loaded with Upgrades!! First floor boasts a HUGE Open Great Room/Dining Area/Kitchen and 1/2 bath. The special part here is the HUGE retractable glass wall (Low-E glass) leading out to the private garden back patio. 2nd floor boasts TWO MASTER SUITES......(with a cave/den in between for total privacy!) Both Masters have double sinks, Walk-In showers and Walk-In Closets! Awesome Rooftop deck gives another special living space to this beautiful townhome! Come and see Today!!! 2ND Level also boasts a Laundry Room filled with Cabinets! Washer & GAS Dryer included! LOW ELECTRIC Bills as the Gas dryer helps alot with that!! THEN..... the Glorious 3rd floor boasts the SKYDECK!! Beautiful Views....Sunrises & Sunsets:))