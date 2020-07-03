2330 N GRANITE REEF Road

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

This is a MAGNIFICENT home located in MUCH desired heart of Scottsdale! ELEGANCE & COMFORT are COMBINED in this AMAZING RESIDENCE! Situated on an oversized quarter of an acre lot, it features RV Gate, 2 car garage, 3bdrms, 2 full jacuzzi jet tub bath. Beautiful front entrance leads in to the living room. LARGE designer Chef's kitchen features HIGH END waterfall quartz counter tops, 12foot island & stainless appliances. MASTER MASTER bedroom has its own private bathroom, fogless shower mirror, double sinks & closet. Large laundry & office area. Glass sliders lead to a back yard with pool. Recent UPGRADES: HVAC, dual pane windows, electric - including a new electrical panel, tankless water heater, skylights, kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, smooth stucco finish, artificial grass, etc. MUST SEE