Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
2330 N GRANITE REEF Road
Last updated June 2 2020 at 5:55 PM

2330 N GRANITE REEF Road

2330 North Granite Reef Road · No Longer Available
Location

2330 North Granite Reef Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This is a MAGNIFICENT home located in MUCH desired heart of Scottsdale! ELEGANCE & COMFORT are COMBINED in this AMAZING RESIDENCE! Situated on an oversized quarter of an acre lot, it features RV Gate, 2 car garage, 3bdrms, 2 full jacuzzi jet tub bath. Beautiful front entrance leads in to the living room. LARGE designer Chef's kitchen features HIGH END waterfall quartz counter tops, 12foot island & stainless appliances. MASTER MASTER bedroom has its own private bathroom, fogless shower mirror, double sinks & closet. Large laundry & office area. Glass sliders lead to a back yard with pool. Recent UPGRADES: HVAC, dual pane windows, electric - including a new electrical panel, tankless water heater, skylights, kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, smooth stucco finish, artificial grass, etc. MUST SEE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2330 N GRANITE REEF Road have any available units?
2330 N GRANITE REEF Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2330 N GRANITE REEF Road have?
Some of 2330 N GRANITE REEF Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2330 N GRANITE REEF Road currently offering any rent specials?
2330 N GRANITE REEF Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2330 N GRANITE REEF Road pet-friendly?
No, 2330 N GRANITE REEF Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 2330 N GRANITE REEF Road offer parking?
Yes, 2330 N GRANITE REEF Road offers parking.
Does 2330 N GRANITE REEF Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2330 N GRANITE REEF Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2330 N GRANITE REEF Road have a pool?
Yes, 2330 N GRANITE REEF Road has a pool.
Does 2330 N GRANITE REEF Road have accessible units?
No, 2330 N GRANITE REEF Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2330 N GRANITE REEF Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2330 N GRANITE REEF Road has units with dishwashers.

