23226 N 95TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Looking for that perfect Scottsdale winter getaway? This recently remodeled home has it all. Enjoy the Scottsdale lifestyle with access to dining & shopping amenities yet still enjoy the Sonoran desert. Large kitchen has wood floors & overlooks great room, backyard with mountain views and features double island with Quartz counters, Wolf induction range & SubZero refrigerator. Huge master has sitting area with fireplace & mountain views. Master bath features hexagon tile floors, a double vanity, custom tile shower & soaking tub, plus his & hers walk-in closet. 90 day lease minimum, pets will be considered.