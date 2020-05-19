All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
23226 N 95TH Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23226 N 95TH Street

23226 North 95th Street · No Longer Available
Location

23226 North 95th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Pinnacle Peak Vistas

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Looking for that perfect Scottsdale winter getaway? This recently remodeled home has it all. Enjoy the Scottsdale lifestyle with access to dining & shopping amenities yet still enjoy the Sonoran desert. Large kitchen has wood floors & overlooks great room, backyard with mountain views and features double island with Quartz counters, Wolf induction range & SubZero refrigerator. Huge master has sitting area with fireplace & mountain views. Master bath features hexagon tile floors, a double vanity, custom tile shower & soaking tub, plus his & hers walk-in closet. 90 day lease minimum, pets will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23226 N 95TH Street have any available units?
23226 N 95TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 23226 N 95TH Street have?
Some of 23226 N 95TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23226 N 95TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
23226 N 95TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23226 N 95TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 23226 N 95TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 23226 N 95TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 23226 N 95TH Street does offer parking.
Does 23226 N 95TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23226 N 95TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23226 N 95TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 23226 N 95TH Street has a pool.
Does 23226 N 95TH Street have accessible units?
No, 23226 N 95TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23226 N 95TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23226 N 95TH Street has units with dishwashers.
