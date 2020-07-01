All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 2319 N 64th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
2319 N 64th Street
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:27 PM

2319 N 64th Street

2319 North 64th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2319 North 64th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Hy-view

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
*Price listed is for completely furnished home, but can be unfurnished or partially furnished.* Completely remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home with garage door, pool, and water softener now available as a long term rental located in the very desirable Hy-View Neighborhood in South Scottsdale. Just north of Papago Park and the Botanical Gardens and just minutes from Old Town Scottsdale, this remodeled home has been meticulously taken care of and lived in by the current owners only. This home has NEVER been a vacation rental. Beautiful wood tile throughout the entire home as well as a gorgeous glass walk-in shower in the master bedroom are just some of the interior highlights. Step outside to a sparkling pool, Pool House Bar, and covered patio. Includes pool, pest, and landscape maintenance!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2319 N 64th Street have any available units?
2319 N 64th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2319 N 64th Street have?
Some of 2319 N 64th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2319 N 64th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2319 N 64th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2319 N 64th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2319 N 64th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 2319 N 64th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2319 N 64th Street offers parking.
Does 2319 N 64th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2319 N 64th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2319 N 64th Street have a pool?
Yes, 2319 N 64th Street has a pool.
Does 2319 N 64th Street have accessible units?
No, 2319 N 64th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2319 N 64th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2319 N 64th Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Move Cross Country
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Scottsdale 59
5900 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Optima Kierland Apartments
7140-7160 East Kierland Boulevard
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
GlenEagles
8275 E Bell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Morningside
7709 E Glenrosa Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Ten Wine Lofts
7126 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College