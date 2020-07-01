2319 N 64th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

*Price listed is for completely furnished home, but can be unfurnished or partially furnished.* Completely remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home with garage door, pool, and water softener now available as a long term rental located in the very desirable Hy-View Neighborhood in South Scottsdale. Just north of Papago Park and the Botanical Gardens and just minutes from Old Town Scottsdale, this remodeled home has been meticulously taken care of and lived in by the current owners only. This home has NEVER been a vacation rental. Beautiful wood tile throughout the entire home as well as a gorgeous glass walk-in shower in the master bedroom are just some of the interior highlights. Step outside to a sparkling pool, Pool House Bar, and covered patio. Includes pool, pest, and landscape maintenance!