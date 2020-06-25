All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
21143 N 74TH Way
21143 N 74TH Way

21143 North 74th Way · No Longer Available
Scottsdale
Location

21143 North 74th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
APPLICATION IN PROCESS.....Highly desired Grayhawk gated community, home located on choice cul de sac lot, nearly new carpet and paint, new exterior paint, single level open floor plan, large chef's island double oven kitchen with walk-in pantry, breakfast bar, opens to family room with bar and fireplace, separate formal dining, one of the largest interior lots with fenced pool and spa, plus lawn shrubs and trees, fauxed walls in earth tones, luxurious beige carpet, separate fireplace Master Suite, one bedroom includes built-in office and library, file drawers and desk. Easy walk to shopping, park w/playground and Grayhawk Elementary. NO SMOKERS, NO CATS, CALL FOR PETS, $200 ADMINISTRATION FEE WITH CREDIT APPS & FEES.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21143 N 74TH Way have any available units?
21143 N 74TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 21143 N 74TH Way have?
Some of 21143 N 74TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21143 N 74TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
21143 N 74TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21143 N 74TH Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 21143 N 74TH Way is pet friendly.
Does 21143 N 74TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 21143 N 74TH Way offers parking.
Does 21143 N 74TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21143 N 74TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21143 N 74TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 21143 N 74TH Way has a pool.
Does 21143 N 74TH Way have accessible units?
No, 21143 N 74TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 21143 N 74TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21143 N 74TH Way has units with dishwashers.
