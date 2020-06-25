21143 N 74TH Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub pet friendly

APPLICATION IN PROCESS.....Highly desired Grayhawk gated community, home located on choice cul de sac lot, nearly new carpet and paint, new exterior paint, single level open floor plan, large chef's island double oven kitchen with walk-in pantry, breakfast bar, opens to family room with bar and fireplace, separate formal dining, one of the largest interior lots with fenced pool and spa, plus lawn shrubs and trees, fauxed walls in earth tones, luxurious beige carpet, separate fireplace Master Suite, one bedroom includes built-in office and library, file drawers and desk. Easy walk to shopping, park w/playground and Grayhawk Elementary. NO SMOKERS, NO CATS, CALL FOR PETS, $200 ADMINISTRATION FEE WITH CREDIT APPS & FEES.