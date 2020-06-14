20704 N 90TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

Available NOW until Dec. 31, 2020!RARE FURNISHED HIGH END VILLA IN GATED DC RANCH 1 mintue walk to Market Street and a 5 minute walk to the DC Ranch Community Center with Full Gym, Pool, etc.. Finest living there is! This 2 bedroom/2 bath unit with separate office area is perfect for the most discerning tenant! All the high-end upgrades you'd expect in this DC Ranch Villa- walnut flooring, intricate tile work, stylish fans & lighting fixtures, dimmers, new faucets & sinks,wine bar serving center, Venetian plaster- everything upgraded! It's all perfectly finished by an award-winning designer. Truly the best condo on the market!