Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:08 PM

20704 N 90TH Place

20704 North 90th Place · (480) 315-1240
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20704 North 90th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
DC Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1085 · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1622 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Available NOW until Dec. 31, 2020!RARE FURNISHED HIGH END VILLA IN GATED DC RANCH 1 mintue walk to Market Street and a 5 minute walk to the DC Ranch Community Center with Full Gym, Pool, etc.. Finest living there is! This 2 bedroom/2 bath unit with separate office area is perfect for the most discerning tenant! All the high-end upgrades you'd expect in this DC Ranch Villa- walnut flooring, intricate tile work, stylish fans & lighting fixtures, dimmers, new faucets & sinks,wine bar serving center, Venetian plaster- everything upgraded! It's all perfectly finished by an award-winning designer. Truly the best condo on the market!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20704 N 90TH Place have any available units?
20704 N 90TH Place has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 20704 N 90TH Place have?
Some of 20704 N 90TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20704 N 90TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
20704 N 90TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20704 N 90TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 20704 N 90TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 20704 N 90TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 20704 N 90TH Place does offer parking.
Does 20704 N 90TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20704 N 90TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20704 N 90TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 20704 N 90TH Place has a pool.
Does 20704 N 90TH Place have accessible units?
No, 20704 N 90TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 20704 N 90TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20704 N 90TH Place has units with dishwashers.
