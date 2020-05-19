All apartments in Scottsdale
20402 N 100TH Place
Last updated May 20 2020 at 2:27 AM

20402 N 100TH Place

20402 North 100th Place · (480) 323-6763
Location

20402 North 100th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Silverleaf

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1326 · Avail. now

$14,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Welcome to the Luxury furnished retreat Villa located in The Parks of Silverleaf This Plan 1 Spanish Colonial Park Villa sits at the corner of Grove Park. The huge side yard includes a heated pool with waterfall feature, fireplace and bar b q with access to the entrance of the casita living as an office leading up to the carriage house with city light and mountain views. Upgrades galore to include full tiled baths with every bedroom, wood beams in great room and Master bedroom, hand scraped walnut floors, granite, travertine and honed marble in all the right places, Viking stainless appliances.This home is furnished with custom designer furniture, accessories and artwork that will make the most discerning clients very content.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20402 N 100TH Place have any available units?
20402 N 100TH Place has a unit available for $14,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 20402 N 100TH Place have?
Some of 20402 N 100TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20402 N 100TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
20402 N 100TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20402 N 100TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 20402 N 100TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 20402 N 100TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 20402 N 100TH Place does offer parking.
Does 20402 N 100TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20402 N 100TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20402 N 100TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 20402 N 100TH Place has a pool.
Does 20402 N 100TH Place have accessible units?
No, 20402 N 100TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 20402 N 100TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20402 N 100TH Place has units with dishwashers.
