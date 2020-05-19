20402 N 100TH Place

Amenities

Welcome to the Luxury furnished retreat Villa located in The Parks of Silverleaf This Plan 1 Spanish Colonial Park Villa sits at the corner of Grove Park. The huge side yard includes a heated pool with waterfall feature, fireplace and bar b q with access to the entrance of the casita living as an office leading up to the carriage house with city light and mountain views. Upgrades galore to include full tiled baths with every bedroom, wood beams in great room and Master bedroom, hand scraped walnut floors, granite, travertine and honed marble in all the right places, Viking stainless appliances.This home is furnished with custom designer furniture, accessories and artwork that will make the most discerning clients very content.