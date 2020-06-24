All apartments in Scottsdale
20394 N 78TH Street
Last updated April 3 2019 at 1:13 PM

20394 N 78TH Street

20394 North 78th Street · No Longer Available
Location

20394 North 78th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
AVAILABLE STARTING MAY 1st 2-3 MONTH MAX LEASE TERM ONLY. Beautifully fully furnished vacation retreat including everything you need, just bring your suitcase! This stunning home has been fully remodeled including a resort style backyard! Enjoy the beautiful and private sunsets on this premium view lot /w view fencing! Master on main level /w all additional bedrooms upstairs. All Quartzite floors throughout, kitchen upgraded in 2014 /w slab granite & new stainless steel Viking appliances, high end fixtures throughout, upgraded stacked stone fireplace, Casablanca fans, misters on patio, custom heated pool & spa! Brand new Travertine stone around pool, gas fountains w/ stone, outdoor BBQ island, sunbrella curtains, professional landscape, custom garage w/ extra storage. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20394 N 78TH Street have any available units?
20394 N 78TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 20394 N 78TH Street have?
Some of 20394 N 78TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20394 N 78TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
20394 N 78TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20394 N 78TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 20394 N 78TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 20394 N 78TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 20394 N 78TH Street offers parking.
Does 20394 N 78TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20394 N 78TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20394 N 78TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 20394 N 78TH Street has a pool.
Does 20394 N 78TH Street have accessible units?
No, 20394 N 78TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20394 N 78TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20394 N 78TH Street has units with dishwashers.
