20394 N 78TH Street

AVAILABLE STARTING MAY 1st 2-3 MONTH MAX LEASE TERM ONLY. Beautifully fully furnished vacation retreat including everything you need, just bring your suitcase! This stunning home has been fully remodeled including a resort style backyard! Enjoy the beautiful and private sunsets on this premium view lot /w view fencing! Master on main level /w all additional bedrooms upstairs. All Quartzite floors throughout, kitchen upgraded in 2014 /w slab granite & new stainless steel Viking appliances, high end fixtures throughout, upgraded stacked stone fireplace, Casablanca fans, misters on patio, custom heated pool & spa! Brand new Travertine stone around pool, gas fountains w/ stone, outdoor BBQ island, sunbrella curtains, professional landscape, custom garage w/ extra storage. Don't miss out!