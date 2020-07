Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Thomas and Pima Rds - Minutes to Old Town Scottsdale! - Spacious, single level home, minutes to Old Town and the 101 freeway. Four bedrooms, 2 baths, and two car garage, Spacious home in great area. All adults must submit application, ID, proof of income. Rental tax of 1.65% applies.

Please call or text with any questions. (858)255-1675



