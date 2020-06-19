19493 N 96TH Place.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Unprecedented outdoor oasis on ultra-premium lot in DC Ranch Haciendas. This modern rustic 4-bedroom, 3.5 bathroom property sits at the end of a cul-de-sac and features unobstructed, EAST facing views of the McDowell Mountains. Over $350K in renovations in the last three years complement the unparalleled outdoor living experience: complete master bath and closet redesign with floor to ceiling granite, custom insets and shelving, new flooring, wood beams, and remodeled open living space with full-wall glass doors leading to covered outdoor patio to enhance the view. The interior of the home features a formal living room or office, den, formal dining room, private interior courtyard with a gas fireplace, serene water features and indoor/outdoor dining room. You'll love the large open gourmet kitchen complete with a 48-inch Viking range with double ovens, a Sub Zero refrigerator/freezer with 4 drawers, a custom island with a hand-crafted imported Scandinavian butcher block, copper sink, and 2 dishwashers. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large bonus room, and a covered outdoor patio with fireplace overlooking the interior courtyard.

Immediately begin enjoying this outdoor experience with amazing views on premier oversized outdoor furniture with a retail value of over $35K, included in the asking price. The backyard can only be fully appreciated when seen, featuring an enormous heated 58,000 gallon saltwater pool with a therapeutic spa, fireplace and fire pit, flagstone walkways, professional market lighting, a covered BBQ ramada with dual refrigerators, and plenty of space to spare. The features of this home are too many to list must see to experience yourself!