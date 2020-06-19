All apartments in Scottsdale
19493 N 96TH Place.
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:49 AM

19493 N 96TH Place

19493 North 96th Place · (480) 560-1068
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19493 North 96th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
DC Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$14,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4821 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Unprecedented outdoor oasis on ultra-premium lot in DC Ranch Haciendas. This modern rustic 4-bedroom, 3.5 bathroom property sits at the end of a cul-de-sac and features unobstructed, EAST facing views of the McDowell Mountains. Over $350K in renovations in the last three years complement the unparalleled outdoor living experience: complete master bath and closet redesign with floor to ceiling granite, custom insets and shelving, new flooring, wood beams, and remodeled open living space with full-wall glass doors leading to covered outdoor patio to enhance the view. The interior of the home features a formal living room or office, den, formal dining room, private interior courtyard with a gas fireplace, serene water features and indoor/outdoor dining room. You'll love the large open gourmet kitchen complete with a 48-inch Viking range with double ovens, a Sub Zero refrigerator/freezer with 4 drawers, a custom island with a hand-crafted imported Scandinavian butcher block, copper sink, and 2 dishwashers. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large bonus room, and a covered outdoor patio with fireplace overlooking the interior courtyard.
Immediately begin enjoying this outdoor experience with amazing views on premier oversized outdoor furniture with a retail value of over $35K, included in the asking price. The backyard can only be fully appreciated when seen, featuring an enormous heated 58,000 gallon saltwater pool with a therapeutic spa, fireplace and fire pit, flagstone walkways, professional market lighting, a covered BBQ ramada with dual refrigerators, and plenty of space to spare. The features of this home are too many to list must see to experience yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 19493 N 96TH Place have any available units?
19493 N 96TH Place has a unit available for $14,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 19493 N 96TH Place have?
Some of 19493 N 96TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19493 N 96TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
19493 N 96TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19493 N 96TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 19493 N 96TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 19493 N 96TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 19493 N 96TH Place does offer parking.
Does 19493 N 96TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19493 N 96TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19493 N 96TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 19493 N 96TH Place has a pool.
Does 19493 N 96TH Place have accessible units?
No, 19493 N 96TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 19493 N 96TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19493 N 96TH Place has units with dishwashers.

