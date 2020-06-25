All apartments in Scottsdale
18650 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:42 AM

18650 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway

18650 North Thompson Peak Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

18650 North Thompson Peak Parkway, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Silverleaf

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Premier location in DC Ranch with spectacular views of the McDowell Mountains. Open floor plan. 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome, plus flex space for a small office. New carpet and paint. Granite kitchen counter tops with stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms have natural stone finishes. 2 car garage with direct access into the home. The master retreat features a walk-in closet. Across the street from the exclusive Village workout facility. Just minutes away from Gateway loop trail head which is a popular hiking spot in the valley. This place is perfect for your active lifestyle. Schedule your showing appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

