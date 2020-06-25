18650 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway

Amenities

Premier location in DC Ranch with spectacular views of the McDowell Mountains. Open floor plan. 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome, plus flex space for a small office. New carpet and paint. Granite kitchen counter tops with stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms have natural stone finishes. 2 car garage with direct access into the home. The master retreat features a walk-in closet. Across the street from the exclusive Village workout facility. Just minutes away from Gateway loop trail head which is a popular hiking spot in the valley. This place is perfect for your active lifestyle. Schedule your showing appointment today!