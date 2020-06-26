All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated July 4 2019 at 9:46 AM

18285 N 95TH Street

18285 North 95th Street · No Longer Available
Location

18285 North 95th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
DC Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Enjoy the VIEWS you've always dreamed of in this meticulously maintained, light & bright home with designer finishes, custom paint & lighting, upgraded cabinetry & stone flooring. Chef's kitchen with SS appliances, large main floor master with luxurious bath & large walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms with bath on upper level, cozy living room & separate formal dining room. The perfect home for entertaining with private interior courtyard as well as rear yard with heated pool & spa. Great DC Ranch location close to shopping, and entertainment. Enjoy the DC Ranch lifestyle at the community center clubhouses with play grounds, pool, spa, tennis, and workout room for all residents. Be sure to view the Aerial Video under Photo tab!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18285 N 95TH Street have any available units?
18285 N 95TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 18285 N 95TH Street have?
Some of 18285 N 95TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18285 N 95TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
18285 N 95TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18285 N 95TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 18285 N 95TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 18285 N 95TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 18285 N 95TH Street offers parking.
Does 18285 N 95TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18285 N 95TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18285 N 95TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 18285 N 95TH Street has a pool.
Does 18285 N 95TH Street have accessible units?
No, 18285 N 95TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18285 N 95TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18285 N 95TH Street has units with dishwashers.
