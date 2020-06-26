18285 N 95TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Enjoy the VIEWS you've always dreamed of in this meticulously maintained, light & bright home with designer finishes, custom paint & lighting, upgraded cabinetry & stone flooring. Chef's kitchen with SS appliances, large main floor master with luxurious bath & large walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms with bath on upper level, cozy living room & separate formal dining room. The perfect home for entertaining with private interior courtyard as well as rear yard with heated pool & spa. Great DC Ranch location close to shopping, and entertainment. Enjoy the DC Ranch lifestyle at the community center clubhouses with play grounds, pool, spa, tennis, and workout room for all residents. Be sure to view the Aerial Video under Photo tab!