Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Sparkling clean and well cared for home now available for annual lease. SINGLE STORY great room floor plan with wood flooring in main areas, carpet in bedrooms and den/office, plantation shutters. Abundant cabinetry, granite countertops and seating at kitchen bar. Separate dining or flex space. 2 covered patio areas and nicely landscaped. Gated entry, community parks and amenities, close to shopping and the 101.