Scottsdale, AZ
18127 N 100TH Way
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:46 PM

18127 N 100TH Way

18127 North 100th Way · No Longer Available
Location

18127 North 100th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Windgate Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
guest suite
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
media room
RARE LUXURY RENTAL w/ AMAZING VIEWS & ROOM TO ROAM! Perfectly set on a large cul-de-sac lot near the incredible Community Park & Clubhouse, this timeless beauty features a flowing layout w/ soaring ceilings & tons of flex space. A grand entry leads to the impressive main living area w/ rich wood floors framed by stunning picture windows, Cantera fireplace & spacious French doored den. Just off the elegant open kitchen is a huge pantry, dining nook & wet bar. The impressive split Master boasts 3 closets, spa bath & center retreat. An elaborate iron staircase leads to the sprawling 2nd level w/ open loft space, generous guest suites, dbl balconies & home theatre. The idyllic backyard completes the home w/ plenty of grass, built-in BBQ, extended fireplace seating areas & endless Mtn vistas!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18127 N 100TH Way have any available units?
18127 N 100TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 18127 N 100TH Way have?
Some of 18127 N 100TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18127 N 100TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
18127 N 100TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18127 N 100TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 18127 N 100TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 18127 N 100TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 18127 N 100TH Way offers parking.
Does 18127 N 100TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18127 N 100TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18127 N 100TH Way have a pool?
No, 18127 N 100TH Way does not have a pool.
Does 18127 N 100TH Way have accessible units?
No, 18127 N 100TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 18127 N 100TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18127 N 100TH Way has units with dishwashers.
