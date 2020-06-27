18127 N 100TH Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub media room

RARE LUXURY RENTAL w/ AMAZING VIEWS & ROOM TO ROAM! Perfectly set on a large cul-de-sac lot near the incredible Community Park & Clubhouse, this timeless beauty features a flowing layout w/ soaring ceilings & tons of flex space. A grand entry leads to the impressive main living area w/ rich wood floors framed by stunning picture windows, Cantera fireplace & spacious French doored den. Just off the elegant open kitchen is a huge pantry, dining nook & wet bar. The impressive split Master boasts 3 closets, spa bath & center retreat. An elaborate iron staircase leads to the sprawling 2nd level w/ open loft space, generous guest suites, dbl balconies & home theatre. The idyllic backyard completes the home w/ plenty of grass, built-in BBQ, extended fireplace seating areas & endless Mtn vistas!