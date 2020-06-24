17998 N 100TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool hot tub media room tennis court

Fully Furnished! Meticulous, beautiful, lovingly maintained Spanish home! Available till December 31! 4 bedrooms in the main house plus a separate guest quarters with a separate entrance! Could be 3 bedrooms, office and guest quarters depending on your needs. Open floor plan, fabulous kitchen with an island that opens to the living area. Split Floor plan. Gorgeous Master Suite with spacious master bathroom. Recently painted, new home theater, remote control blinds! Owner willing to leave linens, bedding, dishes, glasses, towels. Bring your clothes and move in! Owners are out of the country for the year. 3 bedrooms are not currently furnished, can be put back. Master bedroom and house is furnished. Fabulous community center with a heated pool, spa, tennis and media room. Avail till 12/31/19