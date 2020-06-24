All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
17998 N 100TH Street
Last updated September 23 2019 at 11:20 AM

17998 N 100TH Street

17998 North 100th Street · No Longer Available
Scottsdale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location

17998 North 100th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Windgate Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Fully Furnished! Meticulous, beautiful, lovingly maintained Spanish home! Available till December 31! 4 bedrooms in the main house plus a separate guest quarters with a separate entrance! Could be 3 bedrooms, office and guest quarters depending on your needs. Open floor plan, fabulous kitchen with an island that opens to the living area. Split Floor plan. Gorgeous Master Suite with spacious master bathroom. Recently painted, new home theater, remote control blinds! Owner willing to leave linens, bedding, dishes, glasses, towels. Bring your clothes and move in! Owners are out of the country for the year. 3 bedrooms are not currently furnished, can be put back. Master bedroom and house is furnished. Fabulous community center with a heated pool, spa, tennis and media room. Avail till 12/31/19

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17998 N 100TH Street have any available units?
17998 N 100TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 17998 N 100TH Street have?
Some of 17998 N 100TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17998 N 100TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
17998 N 100TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17998 N 100TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 17998 N 100TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 17998 N 100TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 17998 N 100TH Street offers parking.
Does 17998 N 100TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17998 N 100TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17998 N 100TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 17998 N 100TH Street has a pool.
Does 17998 N 100TH Street have accessible units?
No, 17998 N 100TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17998 N 100TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17998 N 100TH Street has units with dishwashers.
