Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:26 AM

17735 N 99TH Place

17735 North 99th Place · No Longer Available
Location

17735 North 99th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Windgate Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Luxury living for the whole family in highly sought after Windgate Ranch w/ pools, tennis courts & parks! Almost new & fully furnished w/ a contemporary feel & mtn. views, this home is complete w/ a gourmet kitchen w/ walk-in pantry, huge island & breakfast bar w/ granite counters, stainless appliances, gas cook top & wall oven, a spacious formal dining room, 1st floor office & Master suite w/ generous closet space & bath w/ dual vanities & separate shower/ soaking tub, upstairs loft, tech nook w/ built-ins & 3 large guest bedrooms. The open layout offers multiple sliding glass doors opening to an outdoor living area w/ extended patio, built-in BBQ, fire pit & turf grass. Also featuring a laundry room w/ utility sink & 2-car garage w/ cabinets & epoxy floors, this one's not to be missed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17735 N 99TH Place have any available units?
17735 N 99TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 17735 N 99TH Place have?
Some of 17735 N 99TH Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17735 N 99TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
17735 N 99TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17735 N 99TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 17735 N 99TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 17735 N 99TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 17735 N 99TH Place offers parking.
Does 17735 N 99TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17735 N 99TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17735 N 99TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 17735 N 99TH Place has a pool.
Does 17735 N 99TH Place have accessible units?
No, 17735 N 99TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 17735 N 99TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17735 N 99TH Place has units with dishwashers.
