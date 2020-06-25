17735 N 99TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Luxury living for the whole family in highly sought after Windgate Ranch w/ pools, tennis courts & parks! Almost new & fully furnished w/ a contemporary feel & mtn. views, this home is complete w/ a gourmet kitchen w/ walk-in pantry, huge island & breakfast bar w/ granite counters, stainless appliances, gas cook top & wall oven, a spacious formal dining room, 1st floor office & Master suite w/ generous closet space & bath w/ dual vanities & separate shower/ soaking tub, upstairs loft, tech nook w/ built-ins & 3 large guest bedrooms. The open layout offers multiple sliding glass doors opening to an outdoor living area w/ extended patio, built-in BBQ, fire pit & turf grass. Also featuring a laundry room w/ utility sink & 2-car garage w/ cabinets & epoxy floors, this one's not to be missed!