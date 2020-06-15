All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:54 PM

17656 N 77TH Place

17656 North 77th Place · (480) 390-8622
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17656 North 77th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2318 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Immaculate home now available for lease. Fully Furnished with Tons of upgrades, and move in ready. Featuring 4 bedrooms (or 3 bedrooms and game room), 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and tons of space for the family. Great community amenities and just a short walk to the Scottsdale Princess Resort. Main level holds 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a gorgeous kitchen (dining, and balcony too). The Upper level is the master retreat. HUGE bedroom with ensuite bath, and private balcony. Downstairs level features the garage, laundry room, and oversized game room (or 4th bedroom) with sliding pocket doors and large back patio. Phenomenal set up!Call for availability. Short term and long term welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17656 N 77TH Place have any available units?
17656 N 77TH Place has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 17656 N 77TH Place have?
Some of 17656 N 77TH Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17656 N 77TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
17656 N 77TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17656 N 77TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 17656 N 77TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 17656 N 77TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 17656 N 77TH Place does offer parking.
Does 17656 N 77TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17656 N 77TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17656 N 77TH Place have a pool?
No, 17656 N 77TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 17656 N 77TH Place have accessible units?
No, 17656 N 77TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 17656 N 77TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17656 N 77TH Place has units with dishwashers.
