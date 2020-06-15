17656 N 77TH Place

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage

Immaculate home now available for lease. Fully Furnished with Tons of upgrades, and move in ready. Featuring 4 bedrooms (or 3 bedrooms and game room), 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and tons of space for the family. Great community amenities and just a short walk to the Scottsdale Princess Resort. Main level holds 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a gorgeous kitchen (dining, and balcony too). The Upper level is the master retreat. HUGE bedroom with ensuite bath, and private balcony. Downstairs level features the garage, laundry room, and oversized game room (or 4th bedroom) with sliding pocket doors and large back patio. Phenomenal set up!Call for availability. Short term and long term welcome!