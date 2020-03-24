All apartments in Scottsdale
17303 N 99th Place
17303 N 99th Place

17303 North 99th Place · No Longer Available
Location

17303 North 99th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Windgate Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Fabulous Single-Level Home in guard-gated Windgate Ranch. Situated on a private lot at the end of a cul-de-sac and adjacent to the desert wash. Move-in ready with fresh paint, updated lighting fixtures and new carpet. Kitchen opens up to spacious family room with a cozy fireplace. The additional office space could easily be converted to a 4th bedroom. An enormous master bedroom with ensuite bath is included in this split master floor plan. Enjoy mountain views from the back yard heated pool and spa with rock waterfall feature.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17303 N 99th Place have any available units?
17303 N 99th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 17303 N 99th Place have?
Some of 17303 N 99th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17303 N 99th Place currently offering any rent specials?
17303 N 99th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17303 N 99th Place pet-friendly?
No, 17303 N 99th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 17303 N 99th Place offer parking?
Yes, 17303 N 99th Place does offer parking.
Does 17303 N 99th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17303 N 99th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17303 N 99th Place have a pool?
Yes, 17303 N 99th Place has a pool.
Does 17303 N 99th Place have accessible units?
No, 17303 N 99th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 17303 N 99th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17303 N 99th Place has units with dishwashers.
