17303 N 99th Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Fabulous Single-Level Home in guard-gated Windgate Ranch. Situated on a private lot at the end of a cul-de-sac and adjacent to the desert wash. Move-in ready with fresh paint, updated lighting fixtures and new carpet. Kitchen opens up to spacious family room with a cozy fireplace. The additional office space could easily be converted to a 4th bedroom. An enormous master bedroom with ensuite bath is included in this split master floor plan. Enjoy mountain views from the back yard heated pool and spa with rock waterfall feature.