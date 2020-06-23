All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16420 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway

16420 North Thompson Peak Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

16420 North Thompson Peak Parkway, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Cachet home on private interior lot overlooking natural open space. This home is remodeled with new carpet, tile floors, and granite counter tops. Bright and open the downstairs features a den,half bath and large open kitchen dining room and living room with a gas fireplace. Two car garage. Upstairs features two master suites. Main master bedroom boasts a large balcony. Master bath with jetted tub, and separate shower. Walk in closet. This complex has a resort like heated pool and spa, ramadas and weight room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16420 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway have any available units?
16420 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 16420 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway have?
Some of 16420 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16420 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
16420 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16420 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 16420 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 16420 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 16420 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway does offer parking.
Does 16420 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16420 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16420 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 16420 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway has a pool.
Does 16420 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway have accessible units?
No, 16420 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 16420 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16420 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway has units with dishwashers.
