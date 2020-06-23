16420 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful Cachet home on private interior lot overlooking natural open space. This home is remodeled with new carpet, tile floors, and granite counter tops. Bright and open the downstairs features a den,half bath and large open kitchen dining room and living room with a gas fireplace. Two car garage. Upstairs features two master suites. Main master bedroom boasts a large balcony. Master bath with jetted tub, and separate shower. Walk in closet. This complex has a resort like heated pool and spa, ramadas and weight room.