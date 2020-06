Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

NICELY UPGRADED 4 BR HOME THAT SHOWS LIKE A NEWER HOME. VERY PLEASING TO SHOW AND LEASE. ALL THIS IN A PRIME SCOTTSDALE COMMUNITY ON A CUL DE SAC LOT BACKING A WASH AREA.BEAUTIFUL CHERRY WOOD CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS AND GREAT FLOOR PLAN OPENING UP TO A LARGE PATIO WITH EASY CARE YARD.A LOT OF HOME AND SPACE HERE FOR THE TENANT WANTING MORE.TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR THE FIRST $75 OF ANY REPAIR.