16218 N 102ND Way

Desirable 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Scottsdale home for rent in McDowell Mountain Ranch. BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAIN & CITY VIEWS! Close to Shopping Golf Dining Entertainment & More! Easy Access to Freeways. McDowell Mountain Ranch Community has Swimming Pools, Hiking Trails, Community Center, Parks, Schools, Public Library, Aquatic & Fitness Center & More. The home has a nice open floor plan. The Master Bedroom is Downstairs w/ other Bedrooms & Huge Loft Upstairs. The Kitchen has Granite Counters, Refrigerator & Plenty of Cabinet Space. Other Features include Lots of Tile, Vaulted Ceilings, Custom Closets, Ceiling Fans Throughout, NEW water softener & Pre-Wired for Surround Sound Speakers Inside & Out. LOTS OF STORAGE- Cabinets in Garage & Laundry Room. Well Maintained Home, Newer Roof. Pets considered