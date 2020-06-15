15937 N 115TH Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

NOTE: YOUR FACE MASK AND GLOVES REQUIRED TO TOUR.Views, Views, Views from this executive home on one of the highest and most private lots in the prestigious guard gated community of 100 Hills in McDowell Mountain Ranch. Floor to ceiling windows open to the view filled backyard complete with a negative edge pool, spa, built in BBQ and numerous areas for outdoor dining and entertaining. The home offers 3 large bedrooms with ensuite baths and a private office. Open living concept, this home is exquisite and will an extraordinary rental for your summer in the Valley. All of this backed up against the mountain with natural preserve above to secure the owners privacy forever! Home is available June 15 through October 31 2020. Completely FURNISHED ! INCLUDING UTILITIES!!