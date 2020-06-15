All apartments in Scottsdale
15937 N 115TH Way

15937 North 115th Way · (480) 773-0557
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15937 North 115th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3347 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
NOTE: YOUR FACE MASK AND GLOVES REQUIRED TO TOUR.Views, Views, Views from this executive home on one of the highest and most private lots in the prestigious guard gated community of 100 Hills in McDowell Mountain Ranch. Floor to ceiling windows open to the view filled backyard complete with a negative edge pool, spa, built in BBQ and numerous areas for outdoor dining and entertaining. The home offers 3 large bedrooms with ensuite baths and a private office. Open living concept, this home is exquisite and will an extraordinary rental for your summer in the Valley. All of this backed up against the mountain with natural preserve above to secure the owners privacy forever! Home is available June 15 through October 31 2020. Completely FURNISHED ! INCLUDING UTILITIES!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15937 N 115TH Way have any available units?
15937 N 115TH Way has a unit available for $5,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 15937 N 115TH Way have?
Some of 15937 N 115TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15937 N 115TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
15937 N 115TH Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15937 N 115TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 15937 N 115TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 15937 N 115TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 15937 N 115TH Way does offer parking.
Does 15937 N 115TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15937 N 115TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15937 N 115TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 15937 N 115TH Way has a pool.
Does 15937 N 115TH Way have accessible units?
No, 15937 N 115TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15937 N 115TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15937 N 115TH Way has units with dishwashers.
