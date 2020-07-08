All apartments in Scottsdale
Location

15685 North 102nd Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0e7a33803f ----
Spectacular Mountain Views, this beautifully maintained gem of a property looks out towards the McDowell Mountains. The great room floorplan is perfect for entertaining and opens to a fabulous backyard that has a sparkling pool and covered patio.

In the kitchen you will find upgraded cabinetry, granite countertops, a large island, and beautiful backsplash. The bathrooms feature granite vanities, and the bedrooms are spacious and bright.

Close to all the fabulous McDowell Mountain Ranch amenities- 2 heated community pools and spas, tennis/basketball courts, and trails.

Other leasing fees:
$40 per adult application fee
$150 admin fee upon lease signing
1.75% monthly TPT tax
2% monthly admin fee
Security deposit equal to one month\'s rent

Biking Walking Path
Community Pool
Pool
Pool Maintenance Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15685 N 102nd Way have any available units?
15685 N 102nd Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 15685 N 102nd Way have?
Some of 15685 N 102nd Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15685 N 102nd Way currently offering any rent specials?
15685 N 102nd Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15685 N 102nd Way pet-friendly?
No, 15685 N 102nd Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 15685 N 102nd Way offer parking?
No, 15685 N 102nd Way does not offer parking.
Does 15685 N 102nd Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15685 N 102nd Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15685 N 102nd Way have a pool?
Yes, 15685 N 102nd Way has a pool.
Does 15685 N 102nd Way have accessible units?
No, 15685 N 102nd Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15685 N 102nd Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 15685 N 102nd Way does not have units with dishwashers.

