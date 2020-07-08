15685 N 102nd Way

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0e7a33803f ----
Spectacular Mountain Views, this beautifully maintained gem of a property looks out towards the McDowell Mountains. The great room floorplan is perfect for entertaining and opens to a fabulous backyard that has a sparkling pool and covered patio.
In the kitchen you will find upgraded cabinetry, granite countertops, a large island, and beautiful backsplash. The bathrooms feature granite vanities, and the bedrooms are spacious and bright.
Close to all the fabulous McDowell Mountain Ranch amenities- 2 heated community pools and spas, tennis/basketball courts, and trails.
Other leasing fees:
$40 per adult application fee
$150 admin fee upon lease signing
1.75% monthly TPT tax
2% monthly admin fee
Security deposit equal to one month\'s rent
Biking Walking Path
Community Pool
Pool
Pool Maintenance Included