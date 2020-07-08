15685 N 102nd Way

Amenities

Spectacular Mountain Views, this beautifully maintained gem of a property looks out towards the McDowell Mountains. The great room floorplan is perfect for entertaining and opens to a fabulous backyard that has a sparkling pool and covered patio.



In the kitchen you will find upgraded cabinetry, granite countertops, a large island, and beautiful backsplash. The bathrooms feature granite vanities, and the bedrooms are spacious and bright.



Close to all the fabulous McDowell Mountain Ranch amenities- 2 heated community pools and spas, tennis/basketball courts, and trails.



Other leasing fees:

$40 per adult application fee

$150 admin fee upon lease signing

1.75% monthly TPT tax

2% monthly admin fee

Security deposit equal to one month\'s rent



