15675 N 103RD Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

Wonderful rental on a private, oversized corner lot in Award Winning McDowell Mountain Ranch. Popular Great Room floor-plan has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, tile floors throughout. The eat-in kitchen has granite counters, newer appliances and a large pantry with great natural light and pass-through to the dining area. Enjoy your backyard with Saltillo tile patio and lush vegetation. Newer water softener (2014), water heater (2013), appliances (2015), A/C (2015). Exterior painted (2016). NO PETS. Available for a February 15, 2019 move in. Award winning McDowell Mountain Ranch has multiple rec centers with heated pools, spas, tennis, basketball & pickleball courts & children's playgrounds. Numerous trails, both paved & unpaved, meander throughout the community. And if that weren't enough, there are miles and miles of hiking, biking & equestrian trails at the landmark Gateway to the McDowell Sonoran Preserve trailhead which is just a couple of blocks away. This sanctuary encompasses about 30,000 acres of pristine desert. The McDowell Mountain Golf Club is owned by Phil Mickelson with the clubhouse & restaurant/grill remodeled. The City of Scottsdale Aquatic Center w/lazy river & Library is close by.