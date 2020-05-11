All apartments in Scottsdale
15675 N 103RD Way

15675 North 103rd Way · No Longer Available
Location

15675 North 103rd Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Wonderful rental on a private, oversized corner lot in Award Winning McDowell Mountain Ranch. Popular Great Room floor-plan has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, tile floors throughout. The eat-in kitchen has granite counters, newer appliances and a large pantry with great natural light and pass-through to the dining area. Enjoy your backyard with Saltillo tile patio and lush vegetation. Newer water softener (2014), water heater (2013), appliances (2015), A/C (2015). Exterior painted (2016). NO PETS. Available for a February 15, 2019 move in. Award winning McDowell Mountain Ranch has multiple rec centers with heated pools, spas, tennis, basketball & pickleball courts & children's playgrounds. Numerous trails, both paved & unpaved, meander throughout the community. And if that weren't enough, there are miles and miles of hiking, biking & equestrian trails at the landmark Gateway to the McDowell Sonoran Preserve trailhead which is just a couple of blocks away. This sanctuary encompasses about 30,000 acres of pristine desert. The McDowell Mountain Golf Club is owned by Phil Mickelson with the clubhouse & restaurant/grill remodeled. The City of Scottsdale Aquatic Center w/lazy river & Library is close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15675 N 103RD Way have any available units?
15675 N 103RD Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 15675 N 103RD Way have?
Some of 15675 N 103RD Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15675 N 103RD Way currently offering any rent specials?
15675 N 103RD Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15675 N 103RD Way pet-friendly?
No, 15675 N 103RD Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 15675 N 103RD Way offer parking?
Yes, 15675 N 103RD Way does offer parking.
Does 15675 N 103RD Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15675 N 103RD Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15675 N 103RD Way have a pool?
Yes, 15675 N 103RD Way has a pool.
Does 15675 N 103RD Way have accessible units?
No, 15675 N 103RD Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15675 N 103RD Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15675 N 103RD Way has units with dishwashers.
