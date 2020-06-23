15225 N 100TH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

Gated Community, Prime Scottsdale Location! Light/Bright Ground Level End Unit, Spacious Split Bedroom Open Floor Plan, 2 Bedroom/2 Bath + Den. Has 2 Large Covered Patios Overlooking Horizon Park. Well Maintained Recently Remodeled With Fresh Paint, New Carpeting, New Stainless Appliances, New Custom Faux Wood Blinds New Ceiling Fans, New Light Fixtures, Stacked Washer/Dryer Included. Enjoy The Amenities Of The Three Villages Communities Pools/Spas, Tennis. Backs To Horizon Parks, Trails, Walking Paths, Restaurants, Shopping, Easy Access 101 Freeway. This Unit Is Move-In Ready & Beautiful.