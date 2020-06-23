All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:27 AM

15225 N 100TH Street

15225 North 100th Street · No Longer Available
Location

15225 North 100th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Gated Community, Prime Scottsdale Location! Light/Bright Ground Level End Unit, Spacious Split Bedroom Open Floor Plan, 2 Bedroom/2 Bath + Den. Has 2 Large Covered Patios Overlooking Horizon Park. Well Maintained Recently Remodeled With Fresh Paint, New Carpeting, New Stainless Appliances, New Custom Faux Wood Blinds New Ceiling Fans, New Light Fixtures, Stacked Washer/Dryer Included. Enjoy The Amenities Of The Three Villages Communities Pools/Spas, Tennis. Backs To Horizon Parks, Trails, Walking Paths, Restaurants, Shopping, Easy Access 101 Freeway. This Unit Is Move-In Ready & Beautiful.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15225 N 100TH Street have any available units?
15225 N 100TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 15225 N 100TH Street have?
Some of 15225 N 100TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15225 N 100TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
15225 N 100TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15225 N 100TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 15225 N 100TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 15225 N 100TH Street offer parking?
No, 15225 N 100TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 15225 N 100TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15225 N 100TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15225 N 100TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 15225 N 100TH Street has a pool.
Does 15225 N 100TH Street have accessible units?
No, 15225 N 100TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15225 N 100TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15225 N 100TH Street has units with dishwashers.
