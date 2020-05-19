All apartments in Scottsdale
13599 N 92ND Way
13599 N 92ND Way

13599 North 92nd Way · No Longer Available
Location

13599 North 92nd Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
This home is Availble through the end of December 2019 only. Beautiful home conveniently located in Scottsdale, close to the Loop 101, giving you quick and easy access to all areas of the valley.The ideal location for your visit to Scottsdale, whether you are here for business or pleasure - couples, solo adventurers, and business travelers all welcome.Sunbathe, lounge, and BBQ in the back yard. Or enjoy the community pool thats just a short walk away. Enjoy Arizona weather and sunshine from the comfort of this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

