Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Approved Application received ***Stunning 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home with gorgeous pool in Scottsdale. Located off of Frank Lloyd Wright and Thunderbird, this single-family home is conveniently located next to tons of restaurants, bars, shops, West World, and more! Featuring tile throughout, a bright kitchen, a cozy fireplace and desert oasis in the backyard - this home has it all. Call listing agent for video tour today! You don't want to miss this one!