All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 1325 N 70TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
1325 N 70TH Street
Last updated June 7 2020 at 4:23 AM

1325 N 70TH Street

1325 North 70th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1325 North 70th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Papago Parkway

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This lovely home is located within Old Town Scottsdale. New Low-E windows, New roof, New 14 Seer HVAC and New R49 Insulation for top efficiency. You will enjoy carpet and ceiling fans in bedrooms, New Raised 6 Panel doors and stainless steel hardware, tile in common areas & bathrooms. Bright low voltage canned lighting in kitchen and Family room, ceiling fans throughout and updated light fixtures in baths. This 4 bed, 2 bath also has an enclosed Laundry Room & Arizona Room for additional convenience along with Home security system . NO PETS please. Yd Maintenance included in rent. 12 month minimum lease. Owner is Licensed RE Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 N 70TH Street have any available units?
1325 N 70TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1325 N 70TH Street have?
Some of 1325 N 70TH Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 N 70TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1325 N 70TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 N 70TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1325 N 70TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 1325 N 70TH Street offer parking?
No, 1325 N 70TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 1325 N 70TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1325 N 70TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 N 70TH Street have a pool?
No, 1325 N 70TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1325 N 70TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1325 N 70TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 N 70TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1325 N 70TH Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Desert View
17030 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Chazal
1075 N Miller Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Fireside Apartments
7740 East Glenrosa Avenue
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale 59
5900 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Kota North Scottsdale
16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College