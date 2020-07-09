1325 N 70TH Street

Amenities

This lovely home is located within Old Town Scottsdale. New Low-E windows, New roof, New 14 Seer HVAC and New R49 Insulation for top efficiency. You will enjoy carpet and ceiling fans in bedrooms, New Raised 6 Panel doors and stainless steel hardware, tile in common areas & bathrooms. Bright low voltage canned lighting in kitchen and Family room, ceiling fans throughout and updated light fixtures in baths. This 4 bed, 2 bath also has an enclosed Laundry Room & Arizona Room for additional convenience along with Home security system . NO PETS please. Yd Maintenance included in rent. 12 month minimum lease. Owner is Licensed RE Agent.