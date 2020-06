12794 N 114TH Street

Amenities

on-site laundry putting green patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool putting green garage hot tub

THIS HOME IS A SHOW STOPPER, IT IS THE JEWEL OF ANCALA WEST. DESIGNER REMODEL WITH ONLY THE FINEST FINISHES. THE KITCHEN WAS GUTTED & REPLACED WITH STUNNING NEW CABINETS, COUNTER TOPS & UPGRADED NEW APPLIANCES. IT HAS NOT BEEN LIVED IN SO YOU WILL BE THE FIRST TO ENJOY THE NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT, NEW LIGHTING, ALL NEW BATHROOMS & LAUNDRY ROOM. THE FLOOR PLAN IS IDEAL WITH MASTER SUITE WITH 3 CLOSETS, GUTTED & REDISGNED MASTER BATHROOM WITH SEPARATE SOAKING TUB & GENEROUS SHOWER.OUTDOOR LIVING IS A MUST IN THE PRIVATE BACKYARD WITH SERENE MOUNTAIN VIEWS, NEW FOREVER GREEN GRASS & PUTTING GREEN, HEATED POOL & SPA. IN ANCALA WEST WITH CLOSE TO DESIRABLE SCOTTSDALE & BASIS SCHOOLS, FINE DINING, SHOPPING, HIKING TRAILS, MAYO CLINIC & EASY ACCESS TO FREEWAYS. IT IS AN AMAZING OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN A GORGEOUS CONTEMPORARY REMODEL THAT'S LIKE MOVING INTO A "NEW HOME".

THE OWNERS HAVE PAINSTAKINGLY REDISIGNED & INVESTED IN THIS HOME TO BE THEIR DREAM BUT HAVE BEEN TRANSFERED & CANNOT ENJOY THE FRUITS OF THEIR LABOR.

MOVE IN READY TO BE ENJOYED!