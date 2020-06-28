12653 E LAUREL Lane

Amenities

Beautiful Scottsdale Sonoran Heights Home in Gated Community. Miles of hiking and mountain-biking paths with amazing views of the McDowell Mountain Preserves. This single story home evokes warmth & elegance w/ rich architecture. Open living room outlined w/ columns & views of the shaded backyard. Kitchen includes oversized island w/ cooktop & breakfast bar, granite countertops, raised top maple cabinets, and recessed lighting. Family room has built-in entertainment center, wet bar & sliding glass doors leading to covered patio. Spacious master suite features corner fireplace, sliding glass doors, walk-in closet, double sinks, walk-in shower, garden tub & private toilet room. Newly installed blinds in all bedrooms & shades in kitchen. Municipal Tax & Service Fee Total 3.75% .