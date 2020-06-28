All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:56 PM

12653 E LAUREL Lane

12653 East Laurel Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12653 East Laurel Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Sonoran Heights

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful Scottsdale Sonoran Heights Home in Gated Community. Miles of hiking and mountain-biking paths with amazing views of the McDowell Mountain Preserves. This single story home evokes warmth & elegance w/ rich architecture. Open living room outlined w/ columns & views of the shaded backyard. Kitchen includes oversized island w/ cooktop & breakfast bar, granite countertops, raised top maple cabinets, and recessed lighting. Family room has built-in entertainment center, wet bar & sliding glass doors leading to covered patio. Spacious master suite features corner fireplace, sliding glass doors, walk-in closet, double sinks, walk-in shower, garden tub & private toilet room. Newly installed blinds in all bedrooms & shades in kitchen. Municipal Tax & Service Fee Total 3.75% .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12653 E LAUREL Lane have any available units?
12653 E LAUREL Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12653 E LAUREL Lane have?
Some of 12653 E LAUREL Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12653 E LAUREL Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12653 E LAUREL Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12653 E LAUREL Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12653 E LAUREL Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 12653 E LAUREL Lane offer parking?
No, 12653 E LAUREL Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12653 E LAUREL Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12653 E LAUREL Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12653 E LAUREL Lane have a pool?
No, 12653 E LAUREL Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12653 E LAUREL Lane have accessible units?
No, 12653 E LAUREL Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12653 E LAUREL Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12653 E LAUREL Lane has units with dishwashers.
