Scottsdale, AZ
12560 N 146th Way
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

12560 N 146th Way

12560 North 146th Way · No Longer Available
Location

12560 North 146th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Hidden Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Welcome to your Scottsdale paradise! Stunning 4 bed/3.5 bath home in sought after Hidden Hills community. Situated on a large corner lot in cul de sac, this house is loaded with upgrades. Gorgeous kitchen with upgraded cherry cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Huge master bedroom, walk in closet, and a tiled snail shower. Backyard is an entertainer's dream! Beautiful play pool with hot tub and water feature, covered patio with built in BBQ and refrigerator. Enjoy the luxuries of living in Hidden Hills with views of the Mcdowell Mountains and breathtaking sunsets, as well as right down the street from hiking trails. This home is one of a kind!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12560 N 146th Way have any available units?
12560 N 146th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12560 N 146th Way have?
Some of 12560 N 146th Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12560 N 146th Way currently offering any rent specials?
12560 N 146th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12560 N 146th Way pet-friendly?
No, 12560 N 146th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 12560 N 146th Way offer parking?
No, 12560 N 146th Way does not offer parking.
Does 12560 N 146th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12560 N 146th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12560 N 146th Way have a pool?
Yes, 12560 N 146th Way has a pool.
Does 12560 N 146th Way have accessible units?
No, 12560 N 146th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12560 N 146th Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12560 N 146th Way has units with dishwashers.

