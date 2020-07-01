12560 N 146th Way

Amenities

Welcome to your Scottsdale paradise! Stunning 4 bed/3.5 bath home in sought after Hidden Hills community. Situated on a large corner lot in cul de sac, this house is loaded with upgrades. Gorgeous kitchen with upgraded cherry cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Huge master bedroom, walk in closet, and a tiled snail shower. Backyard is an entertainer's dream! Beautiful play pool with hot tub and water feature, covered patio with built in BBQ and refrigerator. Enjoy the luxuries of living in Hidden Hills with views of the Mcdowell Mountains and breathtaking sunsets, as well as right down the street from hiking trails. This home is one of a kind!