12512 E CORTEZ Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Avail 5/1: Amazing home for lease on corner cul-de-sac lot. As you walk in you'll be stunned at the amazing paint and murals. Soaring archways and columns. Huge family room is anchored by stunning fireplace. Kitchen is perfect with granite counter tops, high end Viking appliances including 8 burner gas range, 48''fridge, ss farm sink and gorgeous cabinets. Split master bedroom with sitting area and marble fireplace. Master bath has separate tub & shower as well as dual sinks and large walk in closet. Throne room is surrounded by tile. No carpet in entire house. Backyard boasts large covered patio, pool with water feature and spa. Large shade area.