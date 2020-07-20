All apartments in Scottsdale
12512 E CORTEZ Drive
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

12512 E CORTEZ Drive

12512 East Cortez Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12512 East Cortez Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Sonoran Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Avail 5/1: Amazing home for lease on corner cul-de-sac lot. As you walk in you'll be stunned at the amazing paint and murals. Soaring archways and columns. Huge family room is anchored by stunning fireplace. Kitchen is perfect with granite counter tops, high end Viking appliances including 8 burner gas range, 48''fridge, ss farm sink and gorgeous cabinets. Split master bedroom with sitting area and marble fireplace. Master bath has separate tub & shower as well as dual sinks and large walk in closet. Throne room is surrounded by tile. No carpet in entire house. Backyard boasts large covered patio, pool with water feature and spa. Large shade area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12512 E CORTEZ Drive have any available units?
12512 E CORTEZ Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12512 E CORTEZ Drive have?
Some of 12512 E CORTEZ Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12512 E CORTEZ Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12512 E CORTEZ Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12512 E CORTEZ Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12512 E CORTEZ Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 12512 E CORTEZ Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12512 E CORTEZ Drive offers parking.
Does 12512 E CORTEZ Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12512 E CORTEZ Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12512 E CORTEZ Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12512 E CORTEZ Drive has a pool.
Does 12512 E CORTEZ Drive have accessible units?
No, 12512 E CORTEZ Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12512 E CORTEZ Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12512 E CORTEZ Drive has units with dishwashers.
