12403 E LUPINE Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage

12/19/19 - APPLICATION ACCEPTED ***GORGEOUS EXECUTIVE HOME WITH ALL OF THE BEST UPGRADES AND CITY/MOUNTAIN VIEWS IMAGINABLE. BEAUTIFUL ENTRY WELCOMES YOU TO THIS LUXURIOUS LIGHT FILLED HOME. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH OVERSIZED BREAKFAST BAR, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, DOUBLE OVENS AND STONE BACKSPLASH. KITCHEN OPENS TO AN OVERSIZED GREAT ROOM WITH RETRACTABLE DOORS TO COMBINE THE INDOOR OUTDOOR LIVING SPACES..THIS IS GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING AND FAMILY GATHERINGS. LOW MAINTENANCE FRONT/BACK LANDSCAPING, CUSTOM HEATED POOL WITH WATERFALL & PEBBLE TECH FINISH. ENJOY THE EVENINGS OUTSIDE AROUND THE GAS FIREPIT. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, MAJOR FREEWAYS, AND RESTAURANTS. THIS IS A MUST SEE HOME!!