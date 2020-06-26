All apartments in Scottsdale
12343 N 136TH Street
12343 N 136TH Street

12343 North 136th Street · No Longer Available
Location

12343 North 136th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Scottsdale Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Located in the desirable, guard gated community of Scottsdale Mountain, this 3 bed, 2.5 bath is perfectly situated on a private lot with incredible mountain views. This gorgeous home features an oversized family room with soaring ceilings, clerestory windows and skylights, making this space bright, light and inviting. The eat in kitchen has granite countertops, gas cooktop, double ovens, lots of cabinets and storage and provides the perfect setting for entertaining. Freshly painted interior & exterior and new carpet make this home move in ready! Backyard has green grass, desert landscaping and VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS! Scottsdale Mountain is within the boundaries of the nationally recognized and award winning, Scottsdale Basis School. Community amenities include: spa, and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12343 N 136TH Street have any available units?
12343 N 136TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12343 N 136TH Street have?
Some of 12343 N 136TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12343 N 136TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
12343 N 136TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12343 N 136TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 12343 N 136TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 12343 N 136TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 12343 N 136TH Street offers parking.
Does 12343 N 136TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12343 N 136TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12343 N 136TH Street have a pool?
No, 12343 N 136TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 12343 N 136TH Street have accessible units?
No, 12343 N 136TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12343 N 136TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12343 N 136TH Street has units with dishwashers.
