12343 N 136TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub tennis court

Located in the desirable, guard gated community of Scottsdale Mountain, this 3 bed, 2.5 bath is perfectly situated on a private lot with incredible mountain views. This gorgeous home features an oversized family room with soaring ceilings, clerestory windows and skylights, making this space bright, light and inviting. The eat in kitchen has granite countertops, gas cooktop, double ovens, lots of cabinets and storage and provides the perfect setting for entertaining. Freshly painted interior & exterior and new carpet make this home move in ready! Backyard has green grass, desert landscaping and VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS! Scottsdale Mountain is within the boundaries of the nationally recognized and award winning, Scottsdale Basis School. Community amenities include: spa, and tennis courts.