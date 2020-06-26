Amenities

1223 N 84TH PL - 2BR 1.5BA Granite Reef/McDowell --- UPGRADED UNIT WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! CLOSE TO SHOPPING RESTAURANTS, ASU, MILL AVE AND MORE! WON'T LAST LONG! - Check out the 3D Tour by using the link below!!!!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xGGaMa8b6Us



Beautifully Upgraded Spacious Townhouse with its own private parking and direct entrance into unit. Recently upgraded unit. Granite Counters. Upgraded SS appliances. Open floor plan. Inside separate laundry room and storage. Large private patio. Community offers multiple pools. Within walking distance of Scottsdale Trolley. Minutes from Old Town, Shopping, Restaurants, ASU, Tempe Marketplace, Mill avenue, the 101 and 202. Located Near Hayden and McDowell Rd!



Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



No Cats Allowed



