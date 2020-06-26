All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:16 PM

1223 N 84th Pl

1223 North 84th Place · No Longer Available
Location

1223 North 84th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pet friendly
1223 N 84TH PL - 2BR 1.5BA Granite Reef/McDowell --- UPGRADED UNIT WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! CLOSE TO SHOPPING RESTAURANTS, ASU, MILL AVE AND MORE! WON'T LAST LONG! - Check out the 3D Tour by using the link below!!!!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xGGaMa8b6Us

Beautifully Upgraded Spacious Townhouse with its own private parking and direct entrance into unit. Recently upgraded unit. Granite Counters. Upgraded SS appliances. Open floor plan. Inside separate laundry room and storage. Large private patio. Community offers multiple pools. Within walking distance of Scottsdale Trolley. Minutes from Old Town, Shopping, Restaurants, ASU, Tempe Marketplace, Mill avenue, the 101 and 202. Located Near Hayden and McDowell Rd!

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4969895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1223 N 84th Pl have any available units?
1223 N 84th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1223 N 84th Pl have?
Some of 1223 N 84th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1223 N 84th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1223 N 84th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1223 N 84th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1223 N 84th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1223 N 84th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1223 N 84th Pl offers parking.
Does 1223 N 84th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1223 N 84th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1223 N 84th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 1223 N 84th Pl has a pool.
Does 1223 N 84th Pl have accessible units?
No, 1223 N 84th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1223 N 84th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1223 N 84th Pl has units with dishwashers.
