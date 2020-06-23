12142 E SAN VICTOR Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room tennis court

AGENT-OWNER. CUSTOM HOME -STONEGATE SUBDIVISION! Private cul-de-sac location. Open kitchen, gas cooktop, 2 dishwashers, microwave, compactor, with granite 4 seat breakfast counter, open family room and wet bar area with bar fridge. Built in freezer/fridge and large pantry room. Plenty of open space for entertaining. 14 foot coffered ceilings with accent lighting. Separate area with media room & 3 bedroom and 2 baths. Huge master with large workout room, nursery or office area, bathroom with Jacuzzi tub, dual head walk in shower, and large closet. Big yard is excellent children's play area or garden area. BBQ, fire pit. Play pool and spa can be heated. Plenty of storage in 4 car garage with built in cabinets and storage rooms! Community offers pool/spa & park & trails, tennis.