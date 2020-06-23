All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 12142 E SAN VICTOR Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
12142 E SAN VICTOR Drive
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:24 AM

12142 E SAN VICTOR Drive

12142 East San Victor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12142 East San Victor Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
AGENT-OWNER. CUSTOM HOME -STONEGATE SUBDIVISION! Private cul-de-sac location. Open kitchen, gas cooktop, 2 dishwashers, microwave, compactor, with granite 4 seat breakfast counter, open family room and wet bar area with bar fridge. Built in freezer/fridge and large pantry room. Plenty of open space for entertaining. 14 foot coffered ceilings with accent lighting. Separate area with media room & 3 bedroom and 2 baths. Huge master with large workout room, nursery or office area, bathroom with Jacuzzi tub, dual head walk in shower, and large closet. Big yard is excellent children's play area or garden area. BBQ, fire pit. Play pool and spa can be heated. Plenty of storage in 4 car garage with built in cabinets and storage rooms! Community offers pool/spa & park & trails, tennis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12142 E SAN VICTOR Drive have any available units?
12142 E SAN VICTOR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12142 E SAN VICTOR Drive have?
Some of 12142 E SAN VICTOR Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12142 E SAN VICTOR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12142 E SAN VICTOR Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12142 E SAN VICTOR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12142 E SAN VICTOR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 12142 E SAN VICTOR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12142 E SAN VICTOR Drive does offer parking.
Does 12142 E SAN VICTOR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12142 E SAN VICTOR Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12142 E SAN VICTOR Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12142 E SAN VICTOR Drive has a pool.
Does 12142 E SAN VICTOR Drive have accessible units?
No, 12142 E SAN VICTOR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12142 E SAN VICTOR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12142 E SAN VICTOR Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden San Marcos
9595 E Thunderbird Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
San Travesia by Mark-Taylor
7501 E McDowell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Dusk
3130 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Tatum Place
16801 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Tides at Old Town
3620 North Miller Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Monaco at McCormick Ranch
8250 N Via Paseo del Norte
Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College