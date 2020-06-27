12048 N 111TH Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning home!!4beds, 2.5 baths home in North Scottsdale! With desert landscaping, 2 car garage, and great curb appeal. This two-story beauty will captivate you the minute you step out of the car! Immaculate interior boasts tall ceilings, tile flooring in main areas, recessed lighting, formal living & dining rooms, family area, and tons of natural light. Fabulous kitchen showcases stainless steel appliances, ample cabinetry, mosaic back-splash, stone countertops, pantry, and breakfast nook with bay window. Large master suite features carpet, lavish bath with dual granite vanity, tiled shower, and walk-in closet. Spacious backyard offers covered patio, jacuzzi and lush green landscaping perfect for family gatherings and parties.