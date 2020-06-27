All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated September 12 2019 at 11:15 PM

12048 N 111TH Way

12048 North 111th Way · No Longer Available
Location

12048 North 111th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning home!!4beds, 2.5 baths home in North Scottsdale! With desert landscaping, 2 car garage, and great curb appeal. This two-story beauty will captivate you the minute you step out of the car! Immaculate interior boasts tall ceilings, tile flooring in main areas, recessed lighting, formal living & dining rooms, family area, and tons of natural light. Fabulous kitchen showcases stainless steel appliances, ample cabinetry, mosaic back-splash, stone countertops, pantry, and breakfast nook with bay window. Large master suite features carpet, lavish bath with dual granite vanity, tiled shower, and walk-in closet. Spacious backyard offers covered patio, jacuzzi and lush green landscaping perfect for family gatherings and parties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12048 N 111TH Way have any available units?
12048 N 111TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12048 N 111TH Way have?
Some of 12048 N 111TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12048 N 111TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
12048 N 111TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12048 N 111TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 12048 N 111TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 12048 N 111TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 12048 N 111TH Way offers parking.
Does 12048 N 111TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12048 N 111TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12048 N 111TH Way have a pool?
No, 12048 N 111TH Way does not have a pool.
Does 12048 N 111TH Way have accessible units?
No, 12048 N 111TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12048 N 111TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12048 N 111TH Way has units with dishwashers.
