11951 E DESERT TRAIL Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Exquisite remodeled home with unobstructed views of Camelback, City lights and sunsets! This hilltop home has had an extensive renovation with the colors everyone wants! Top of the line appliances, huge island, breakfast bar, walk-in pantry make the kitchen a chef's dream. Two master suites on the main floor with the third bedroom or office and NO STEPS makes for easy single level living. Huge master has a fireplace, sitting room and views.The jewel box master bath includes Carrera marble walk-in shower and double vanity, gorgeous light fixtures, free standing tub and huge closet compliment the bedroom of your dreams. Three bedrooms, media room and second family room downstairs. Every bedroom is oversized with dedicated bath. Huge flat lot