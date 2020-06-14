All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 11951 E DESERT TRAIL Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
11951 E DESERT TRAIL Road
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

11951 E DESERT TRAIL Road

11951 East Desert Trail Road · (480) 695-9899
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11951 East Desert Trail Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Ancala

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 7 Bath · 6750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Exquisite remodeled home with unobstructed views of Camelback, City lights and sunsets! This hilltop home has had an extensive renovation with the colors everyone wants! Top of the line appliances, huge island, breakfast bar, walk-in pantry make the kitchen a chef's dream. Two master suites on the main floor with the third bedroom or office and NO STEPS makes for easy single level living. Huge master has a fireplace, sitting room and views.The jewel box master bath includes Carrera marble walk-in shower and double vanity, gorgeous light fixtures, free standing tub and huge closet compliment the bedroom of your dreams. Three bedrooms, media room and second family room downstairs. Every bedroom is oversized with dedicated bath. Huge flat lot

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11951 E DESERT TRAIL Road have any available units?
11951 E DESERT TRAIL Road has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11951 E DESERT TRAIL Road have?
Some of 11951 E DESERT TRAIL Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11951 E DESERT TRAIL Road currently offering any rent specials?
11951 E DESERT TRAIL Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11951 E DESERT TRAIL Road pet-friendly?
No, 11951 E DESERT TRAIL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11951 E DESERT TRAIL Road offer parking?
Yes, 11951 E DESERT TRAIL Road does offer parking.
Does 11951 E DESERT TRAIL Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11951 E DESERT TRAIL Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11951 E DESERT TRAIL Road have a pool?
Yes, 11951 E DESERT TRAIL Road has a pool.
Does 11951 E DESERT TRAIL Road have accessible units?
No, 11951 E DESERT TRAIL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11951 E DESERT TRAIL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11951 E DESERT TRAIL Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11951 E DESERT TRAIL Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Centerra
11100 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Eclipse
1401 North Granite Reef Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Place at Loloma Vista
6929 East 2nd Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Monaco at McCormick Ranch
8250 N Via Paseo del Norte
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity