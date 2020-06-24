All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 11926 E LA POSADA Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
11926 E LA POSADA Circle
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:17 PM

11926 E LA POSADA Circle

11926 East La Posada Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11926 East La Posada Circle, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Furnished. Also for sale. Large and luxurious, this gorgeous entertainers home is in gated Troon Highland Estates and sits in the saddle of the McDowell Mountains with stunning mountain views! It features a large great room, spacious master with fireplace and large closet featuring double islands, gourmet kitchen, family room, wine cellar, control 4 automation wired for whole house audio and video, low maintenance yard, 4 car garage and 5 ensuite bedrooms. It is designed with space for an optional elevator. All living space is on one level. Elevator to garage available as option.$8500 May, June, July, Aug, Sept, Oct$13,500 Nov, Dec, Jan, Feb, Mar, April$10,000 / month full year6 month minimum per HOA1st day cannot be more than 2 months out

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11926 E LA POSADA Circle have any available units?
11926 E LA POSADA Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11926 E LA POSADA Circle have?
Some of 11926 E LA POSADA Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11926 E LA POSADA Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11926 E LA POSADA Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11926 E LA POSADA Circle pet-friendly?
No, 11926 E LA POSADA Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11926 E LA POSADA Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11926 E LA POSADA Circle offers parking.
Does 11926 E LA POSADA Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11926 E LA POSADA Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11926 E LA POSADA Circle have a pool?
Yes, 11926 E LA POSADA Circle has a pool.
Does 11926 E LA POSADA Circle have accessible units?
No, 11926 E LA POSADA Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11926 E LA POSADA Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11926 E LA POSADA Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Winfield of Scottsdale
8021 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Orange Tree Villa
4181 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Liv North Scottsdale
15509 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Shadow Ridge
6505 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Haciendas
985 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College