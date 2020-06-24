11926 E LA POSADA Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage

Furnished. Also for sale. Large and luxurious, this gorgeous entertainers home is in gated Troon Highland Estates and sits in the saddle of the McDowell Mountains with stunning mountain views! It features a large great room, spacious master with fireplace and large closet featuring double islands, gourmet kitchen, family room, wine cellar, control 4 automation wired for whole house audio and video, low maintenance yard, 4 car garage and 5 ensuite bedrooms. It is designed with space for an optional elevator. All living space is on one level. Elevator to garage available as option.$8500 May, June, July, Aug, Sept, Oct$13,500 Nov, Dec, Jan, Feb, Mar, April$10,000 / month full year6 month minimum per HOA1st day cannot be more than 2 months out