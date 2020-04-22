All apartments in Scottsdale
11812 N 142nd Street
Last updated May 14 2020 at 1:43 AM

11812 N 142nd Street

11812 142nd Street · (602) 312-1020
Location

11812 142nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Hidden Hills

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 5863 sqft

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
wine room
Beautiful builders home on quiet cul-de-sac in gated Hidden Hills. Master Suite Wing with fireplace and sitting area, private outside patio with views of the valley. Exercise room by the master bathroom. Theatre room with 8 recliners and TV. Laundry/craft room. Chef's gourmet kitchen with large island/breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, gas Wolfe range w/ dual ovens, granite surfaces, and walk in pantry. Back patio: fireplace, built-in heaters and misters with electrical sunshades. Cool deck is Marbella tile.300 bottle refrigerated wine room by bar. 2 ensuite bedrooms. Home and desert landscaping for minimal upkeep for the active family. Lots of storage. Close to Basis School and Scottsdale Schools. Easy access to anywhere.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11812 N 142nd Street have any available units?
11812 N 142nd Street has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11812 N 142nd Street have?
Some of 11812 N 142nd Street's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11812 N 142nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
11812 N 142nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11812 N 142nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 11812 N 142nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11812 N 142nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 11812 N 142nd Street does offer parking.
Does 11812 N 142nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11812 N 142nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11812 N 142nd Street have a pool?
Yes, 11812 N 142nd Street has a pool.
Does 11812 N 142nd Street have accessible units?
No, 11812 N 142nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11812 N 142nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11812 N 142nd Street has units with dishwashers.
