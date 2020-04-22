11812 N 142nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill media room wine room

Beautiful builders home on quiet cul-de-sac in gated Hidden Hills. Master Suite Wing with fireplace and sitting area, private outside patio with views of the valley. Exercise room by the master bathroom. Theatre room with 8 recliners and TV. Laundry/craft room. Chef's gourmet kitchen with large island/breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, gas Wolfe range w/ dual ovens, granite surfaces, and walk in pantry. Back patio: fireplace, built-in heaters and misters with electrical sunshades. Cool deck is Marbella tile.300 bottle refrigerated wine room by bar. 2 ensuite bedrooms. Home and desert landscaping for minimal upkeep for the active family. Lots of storage. Close to Basis School and Scottsdale Schools. Easy access to anywhere.