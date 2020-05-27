All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated November 18 2019 at 3:51 AM

11765 North 93rd Street

11765 North 93rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

11765 North 93rd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Scottsdale Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Here is the Link to the 3D Virtual Property Tour:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=kMyR7rK5xZv

LANDSCAPING INCLUDED IN RENT! BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 2 bedroom & 2 bathroom with newer Kitchen cabinets, NEW REMODELED KITCHEN, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES including huge fridge, dishwasher, stove, exhaust hood. Located Near Cactus Rd and 92nd St! Soaring vaulted ceilings & gorgeous brick fireplace. Enjoy your morning coffee in your secluded private backyard with covered patio complete with pavers and real grass. Epoxy garage floors. Home includes Washer & dryer! Enjoy the summer days poolside at your sparkling community pool! This home is perfect and move-in ready!!

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit our website at www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,187.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11765 North 93rd Street have any available units?
11765 North 93rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11765 North 93rd Street have?
Some of 11765 North 93rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11765 North 93rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
11765 North 93rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11765 North 93rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11765 North 93rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 11765 North 93rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 11765 North 93rd Street offers parking.
Does 11765 North 93rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11765 North 93rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11765 North 93rd Street have a pool?
Yes, 11765 North 93rd Street has a pool.
Does 11765 North 93rd Street have accessible units?
No, 11765 North 93rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11765 North 93rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11765 North 93rd Street has units with dishwashers.

