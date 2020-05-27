11765 North 93rd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Here is the Link to the 3D Virtual Property Tour:



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=kMyR7rK5xZv



LANDSCAPING INCLUDED IN RENT! BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 2 bedroom & 2 bathroom with newer Kitchen cabinets, NEW REMODELED KITCHEN, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES including huge fridge, dishwasher, stove, exhaust hood. Located Near Cactus Rd and 92nd St! Soaring vaulted ceilings & gorgeous brick fireplace. Enjoy your morning coffee in your secluded private backyard with covered patio complete with pavers and real grass. Epoxy garage floors. Home includes Washer & dryer! Enjoy the summer days poolside at your sparkling community pool! This home is perfect and move-in ready!!



For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit our website at www.brewerstrattonpm.com.



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,187.50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

