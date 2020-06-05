All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:15 PM

11680 E SAHUARO Drive

11680 East Sahuaro Drive · (602) 315-6945
Location

11680 East Sahuaro Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1014 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1192 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
Relax in this fully appointed resort style condo in a quiet gated community, close to everything. Highlights of this home include two bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a split floor plan for privacy, inviting living area with flat screen television, luxurious master bedroom with full bathroom, double sink, walk-in closet & door to access to patio. Guest bedroom that doubles as an office with a desk, queen bed and reading chair. The unit backs to the greenbelt and is close to the pool, clubhouse, and community BBQ. Ideally located near the mountains, shopping, dining, spring training facilities, and medical centers. Just bring your toothbrush, condo has all the rest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11680 E SAHUARO Drive have any available units?
11680 E SAHUARO Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11680 E SAHUARO Drive have?
Some of 11680 E SAHUARO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11680 E SAHUARO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11680 E SAHUARO Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11680 E SAHUARO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11680 E SAHUARO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11680 E SAHUARO Drive offer parking?
No, 11680 E SAHUARO Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11680 E SAHUARO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11680 E SAHUARO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11680 E SAHUARO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11680 E SAHUARO Drive has a pool.
Does 11680 E SAHUARO Drive have accessible units?
No, 11680 E SAHUARO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11680 E SAHUARO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11680 E SAHUARO Drive has units with dishwashers.
