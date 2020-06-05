11680 E SAHUARO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill

Relax in this fully appointed resort style condo in a quiet gated community, close to everything. Highlights of this home include two bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a split floor plan for privacy, inviting living area with flat screen television, luxurious master bedroom with full bathroom, double sink, walk-in closet & door to access to patio. Guest bedroom that doubles as an office with a desk, queen bed and reading chair. The unit backs to the greenbelt and is close to the pool, clubhouse, and community BBQ. Ideally located near the mountains, shopping, dining, spring training facilities, and medical centers. Just bring your toothbrush, condo has all the rest.