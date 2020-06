Amenities

3 bedrooms PLUS den with built-ins, 2.5 bath home with beautiful pool that borders preserve for privacy. Enter the expansive living room with soaring ceilings leading into kitchen, family room and dining room. Family room features gas burning fireplace and Arcadia door to covered patio and pool with water feature and heated spa tub. Split bedrooms with private master offering dual sinks and separate tub and shower with walk in closet. Newer carpet throughout. Guest rooms are separate as well as guest bath with dual sinks. 2 car garage. Tenant to pay for pool service -NO OVERNIGHT PARKING IN DRIVEWAY OR ON STREET