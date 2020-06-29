All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
11515 N 91st St #110
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:35 AM

11515 N 91st St #110

11515 North 91st Street · No Longer Available
Location

11515 North 91st Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Scottsdale Condo - Your home sweet home has arrived! Warm wall tones and upgraded flooring throughout. Kitchen is complete with a plethora of cabinets, granite counters, and black appliances. Master suite has plush carpet and a private exit to backyard patio. Spacious walk in closet! Full bathroom with single sink vanity. Backyard features a covered patio with desert landscaping and plenty of room for entertaining. This home is sure to go quick, so come see it today! Rent $1300.00 plus $22.75 rental tax= $1322.75 refundable security deposit $1300.00, non-refundable move-out inspection fee $125, and a $40 non-refundable credit application fee per adult. Water,Sewer and Trash included. Washer and Dryer included. 1 dog up to 25 lbs or cat allowed with landlord approval. Pets must be 1.5 plus years old and spayed or neutered. Breeds not allowed are Bullmastiff, Doberman Pinscher, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Wolf Hybrid, German Shepherd, Akita, Chow, Alaskan Malamute, and Stafford-shire Terrier. Refundable pet deposit of $250 per pet and renters insurance required. Pet restrictions and deposit do not apply to service animals. No smoking allowed inside home. For more information and to schedule a showing please contact us at 623-738-4834 or visit our website at www.ArizonaManagement.com. This home is brought to you by Arizona Management Group at Keller Williams Biltmore Partners.

(RLNE5251937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11515 N 91st St #110 have any available units?
11515 N 91st St #110 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11515 N 91st St #110 have?
Some of 11515 N 91st St #110's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11515 N 91st St #110 currently offering any rent specials?
11515 N 91st St #110 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11515 N 91st St #110 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11515 N 91st St #110 is pet friendly.
Does 11515 N 91st St #110 offer parking?
No, 11515 N 91st St #110 does not offer parking.
Does 11515 N 91st St #110 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11515 N 91st St #110 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11515 N 91st St #110 have a pool?
No, 11515 N 91st St #110 does not have a pool.
Does 11515 N 91st St #110 have accessible units?
No, 11515 N 91st St #110 does not have accessible units.
Does 11515 N 91st St #110 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11515 N 91st St #110 does not have units with dishwashers.
