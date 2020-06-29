11515 N 91st St #110

Amenities

2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Scottsdale Condo - Your home sweet home has arrived! Warm wall tones and upgraded flooring throughout. Kitchen is complete with a plethora of cabinets, granite counters, and black appliances. Master suite has plush carpet and a private exit to backyard patio. Spacious walk in closet! Full bathroom with single sink vanity. Backyard features a covered patio with desert landscaping and plenty of room for entertaining. This home is sure to go quick, so come see it today! Rent $1300.00 plus $22.75 rental tax= $1322.75 refundable security deposit $1300.00, non-refundable move-out inspection fee $125, and a $40 non-refundable credit application fee per adult. Water,Sewer and Trash included. Washer and Dryer included. 1 dog up to 25 lbs or cat allowed with landlord approval. Pets must be 1.5 plus years old and spayed or neutered. Breeds not allowed are Bullmastiff, Doberman Pinscher, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Wolf Hybrid, German Shepherd, Akita, Chow, Alaskan Malamute, and Stafford-shire Terrier. Refundable pet deposit of $250 per pet and renters insurance required. Pet restrictions and deposit do not apply to service animals. No smoking allowed inside home. For more information and to schedule a showing please contact us at 623-738-4834 or visit our website at www.ArizonaManagement.com. This home is brought to you by Arizona Management Group at Keller Williams Biltmore Partners.



