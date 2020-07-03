11511 E CARIBBEAN Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill tennis court

*Seller May Carry* Desert Elegance describes this beautiful home. Highly upgraded with amazing Mountain Views at the highest point on the Street! Chefs Kitchen features alder cabinetry, Huge center Island, & Brazilian Granite Counters complete with Kitchen Aid appliances. Kitchen opens to the Family Room with a fireplace & is great for entertaining. Beautiful master suite features spacious walk in closet with private exit to backyard. Stunning master bath offers a luxurious stone soaking tub & separate walk in shower. Enjoy your desert oasis backyard all year long featuring large sparkling pool with beach entry & water feature. Community amenities include: gym, negative edge pool, tennis courts, walking trails, etc. Near 101 freeway, fine dining, entertainment, and golf club