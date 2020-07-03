All apartments in Scottsdale
11511 E CARIBBEAN Lane

11511 East Caribbean Lane · (602) 526-0118
Location

11511 East Caribbean Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3984 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
*Seller May Carry* Desert Elegance describes this beautiful home. Highly upgraded with amazing Mountain Views at the highest point on the Street! Chefs Kitchen features alder cabinetry, Huge center Island, & Brazilian Granite Counters complete with Kitchen Aid appliances. Kitchen opens to the Family Room with a fireplace & is great for entertaining. Beautiful master suite features spacious walk in closet with private exit to backyard. Stunning master bath offers a luxurious stone soaking tub & separate walk in shower. Enjoy your desert oasis backyard all year long featuring large sparkling pool with beach entry & water feature. Community amenities include: gym, negative edge pool, tennis courts, walking trails, etc. Near 101 freeway, fine dining, entertainment, and golf club

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11511 E CARIBBEAN Lane have any available units?
11511 E CARIBBEAN Lane has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11511 E CARIBBEAN Lane have?
Some of 11511 E CARIBBEAN Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11511 E CARIBBEAN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11511 E CARIBBEAN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11511 E CARIBBEAN Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11511 E CARIBBEAN Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11511 E CARIBBEAN Lane offer parking?
No, 11511 E CARIBBEAN Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11511 E CARIBBEAN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11511 E CARIBBEAN Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11511 E CARIBBEAN Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11511 E CARIBBEAN Lane has a pool.
Does 11511 E CARIBBEAN Lane have accessible units?
No, 11511 E CARIBBEAN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11511 E CARIBBEAN Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11511 E CARIBBEAN Lane has units with dishwashers.
