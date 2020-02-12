11491 E RUNNING DEER Trail

Amenities

North Scottsdale Troon and Pinnacle Peak living in this beautiful one level ranch home with private sparkling pool. This stunning home features a 3 car garage and expanded driveway with private entrance to the front door. Extremely functional modern, open concept floor plan with living room and family room all open to the kitchen with large windows and tons of natural light. Large kitchen with oversized kitchen island, granite counters with lots of cabinet and counter space, upgraded stainless steel appliances including a gas range stove top and double wall ovens. Kitchen overlooks the main living space and is perfect for entertaining. Formal dining area with crown molding could also be utilized as secondary living room. Most of the home features low maintenance tile with some rooms carpeted. Gorgeous master bathroom features walk-in glass block shower enclosure with dual shower heads and stone tiles, expanded vanity with double sinks and recessed can lighting and a huge walk-in closet. Additional bedrooms are generous in size and one room could be used as an office/den. The backyard is a private oasis with a resort style picturesque pool, covered patio and built-in BBQ - perfect for entertaining! Corner lot with no neighbors behind you! Pool and landscaping service are included with the rent!