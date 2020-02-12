All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 11491 E RUNNING DEER Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
11491 E RUNNING DEER Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11491 E RUNNING DEER Trail

11491 East Running Deer Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11491 East Running Deer Trail, Scottsdale, AZ 85262

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
North Scottsdale Troon and Pinnacle Peak living in this beautiful one level ranch home with private sparkling pool. This stunning home features a 3 car garage and expanded driveway with private entrance to the front door. Extremely functional modern, open concept floor plan with living room and family room all open to the kitchen with large windows and tons of natural light. Large kitchen with oversized kitchen island, granite counters with lots of cabinet and counter space, upgraded stainless steel appliances including a gas range stove top and double wall ovens. Kitchen overlooks the main living space and is perfect for entertaining. Formal dining area with crown molding could also be utilized as secondary living room. Most of the home features low maintenance tile with some rooms carpeted. Gorgeous master bathroom features walk-in glass block shower enclosure with dual shower heads and stone tiles, expanded vanity with double sinks and recessed can lighting and a huge walk-in closet. Additional bedrooms are generous in size and one room could be used as an office/den. The backyard is a private oasis with a resort style picturesque pool, covered patio and built-in BBQ - perfect for entertaining! Corner lot with no neighbors behind you! Pool and landscaping service are included with the rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11491 E RUNNING DEER Trail have any available units?
11491 E RUNNING DEER Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11491 E RUNNING DEER Trail have?
Some of 11491 E RUNNING DEER Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11491 E RUNNING DEER Trail currently offering any rent specials?
11491 E RUNNING DEER Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11491 E RUNNING DEER Trail pet-friendly?
No, 11491 E RUNNING DEER Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11491 E RUNNING DEER Trail offer parking?
Yes, 11491 E RUNNING DEER Trail does offer parking.
Does 11491 E RUNNING DEER Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11491 E RUNNING DEER Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11491 E RUNNING DEER Trail have a pool?
Yes, 11491 E RUNNING DEER Trail has a pool.
Does 11491 E RUNNING DEER Trail have accessible units?
No, 11491 E RUNNING DEER Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 11491 E RUNNING DEER Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11491 E RUNNING DEER Trail has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hayden Park
3015 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Winfield of Scottsdale
8021 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Liv North Scottsdale
15509 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Place at Loloma Vista
6929 East 2nd Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Desert Horizon
16636 N 58th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College